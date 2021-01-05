Janice Leary, age 92, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away at Newport Hospital on January 4, 2021 after a brief illness.

Janice was born in Newport, RI to James and Emma (Silva) Sullivan. Janice married George Leary of New York, NY on September 23, 1961 at St. Augustin’s Church in Newport.

Mrs. Leary had worked as a telephone operator and later at Edgehill Newport. She was active in Newport Little League, Blue Birds and a member of Newport Art Association.

Janice is survived by her children, George Leary and his wife Carol, James Leary, and Janel Leary, her grandchildren, Meaghan Leary and Shawn Leary, and great-grandson, Aiden Leary.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Leary, her parents, James and Emma Sullivan, and her sister and best friend, Leona Sullivan.

Services for Mrs. Janice Leary will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021, at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph’s Church, Broadway at Mann Avenue, Newport. Burial will follow at Newport Memorial Park in Middletown, Rhode Island.