Several Rhode Island institutions and their signature dishes are highlighted on Andrew Zimmern’s “Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations” on the Travel Channel.





Stuffies, clam chowder, hot wieners, Awful Awfuls, coffee milk, jonnycakes, quahogs, snail salad and more, Rhode Island delicacies take center stage as the show visits Al Forno, Hemenways Seafood Grill & Oyster Bar, Matunuck Oyster Bar, Newport Creamery, Haven Bros, Flo’s Clam Shack, Olneyville New York System, Champlin’s, Digger’s, O Dins and North American Salt and Fresh Fish Corp.

