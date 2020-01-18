Winter Weather Advisory: Parking Bans, School Closings and DelaysJanuary 18, 2020 Winter Weather Advisory in effect starting at 4pm across Southern New England. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Here are the parking bans, school closings and delays around Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Comments comments