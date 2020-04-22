Governor Gina Raimondo today announced that Rhode Island has 365 new cases of COVID-19. This brings Rhode Island’s count to 5841. RIDOH also announced 10 additional COVID-19 associated fatalities bringing the total fatalities to 181.

The age breakdown for these 10 new fatalities is as follows: 2 people 60s • 1 in 70s • 4 in 80s • 2 in 90s • 1 over 100 • 6 females, 4 males. • 8 were nursing home residents • 6 were female, 4 were male.

There are currently 270 in the hospital, 71 in the ICU, 44 on vents and 315 people have been discharged from the hospital.