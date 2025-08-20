Newport LAOH celebrates 125 years of faith, friendship, and service

The Newport Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians (LAOH) Division 1 is preparing to celebrate a major milestone this September—its 125th anniversary. The organization, made up of Irish American Catholic women, has been a pillar of faith, charity, and heritage in Newport since the late 19th century, and is inviting the community to join in several days of events marking the occasion.

Founded on the motto of “Friendship, Unity and Christian Charity,” the Newport division is one of the largest and oldest in the country. Its 240 members are dedicated to strengthening bonds of sisterhood while serving the wider community through donations, service projects, and cultural education. Division Historian Kate Wheeler shares lessons on Irish history and heritage at monthly meetings, from the influence of Saint Brigid to ongoing conversations about Ireland’s reunification.

Supporting one another has long been at the heart of the LAOH mission. Programs include “Mo Chara” (Irish for “my friend”), which provides financial help to members in need, and “Sister Service,” which pairs members with services or companionship. The “Poinsettia Project” brings holiday cheer to older or homebound members, while “Beannachtai Orga” (Golden Greetings) sends cards throughout the year. Members also provide comfort at wakes and funerals, standing alongside families in times of loss.

Division President Kathryn Brady says the spirit of Christian charity guides everything they do. “We give everything we raise from events and collections back to our community through directed donations, drives, and scholarships,” she said.

That commitment is seen in the $10,000 in scholarships the group awards each year, including the Brigid Kelly Memorial Irish Step Dancing Scholarship, Ellen Brady Nursing Scholarship, and Catholic High School Scholarship. By year’s end, two new scholarships will be added to honor deceased members. Another $10,000 is distributed annually to local nonprofits such as the MLK Community Center, Lucy’s Hearth, Newport Mental Health, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County. The group also supports local churches, soup kitchens, and religious orders, alongside their brother organization, AOH Newport.

The Newport LAOH also organizes drives for causes like Newport Public Schools’ “Adopt a Family,” Child & Family Services’ “Elder Baskets,” and Lucy’s Hearth’s annual “Baby Shower.” A newer project includes hosting blood drives with the Rhode Island Blood Center.

The 125th anniversary celebration begins Sept. 12 with a cocktail party at the Sailing Museum from 6 to 9 p.m., catered by McGrath Clambakes with music by Rhode to Dublin. Tickets are $75 and available by contacting Brady at (401) 258-0218.

Events continue Sept. 13 at the Great Friends Meeting House with Irish step dancing, a lecture by Dr. John Quinn titled “Dr. Ellen Ryan Jolly, Hibernian Pioneer”, and the unveiling of the restored original charter. This program is free and open to the public.

On Sept. 14, Mass will be held at St. Augustin’s Church at 9:30 a.m., followed by a pinning ceremony at Hibernian Hall to honor LAOH veterans, Blue Star mothers, and wives of service members. The celebration closes with a brunch and music by Charlie Meehan. Tickets are $30.

The organization is also inviting the public to share photos and memorabilia to help expand its archives. Women interested in joining must be 18 or older, Roman Catholic, and Irish by birth, descent, or adoption. For more information, contact Brady at kathrynbrady84@gmail.com

.

