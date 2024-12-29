A Rare Two-Home Westport Harbor Compound Hits the Market for $3.95 Million

25 & 31 Brayton Point Road | Westport, MA | Main House: 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 6,277 sq ft | Guest House: 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,808 sq ft | Offered as a compound for $3,950,000 by Residential Properties

25 Brayton Point Road

Offered independently for $2,950,000

Set atop one of Westport’s most desirable locations, 25 Brayton Point Road is a stunning shingle-style home offering 3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and 6,277 square feet of refined living space. Perched on the lot’s highest point to maximize sweeping ocean views, this meticulously designed residence boasts luxurious features and seamless indoor-outdoor flow.

From the moment you step into the gracious foyer, the beauty of the home’s mahogany floors and open-concept living spaces captivates. The living room with a fireplace and a chef’s kitchen with high-end appliances lead naturally to a dining room, primary suite, office, and laundry—all thoughtfully positioned for single-level living.

Upstairs, two ensuite bedrooms, a family room, and a deck with observatory access offer versatile accommodations and stunning vistas. The lower level is an oasis of wellness, featuring an exercise area, steam shower, and SwimEX pool. Outside, the bluestone patio, screened porch, and second-level deck invite alfresco enjoyment.

Conveniently located within walking distance of the Acoaxet Club, this home offers membership potential at premier Westport Harbor clubs, including golf, tennis, beach, and dining options at Acoaxet, Elephant Rock, Spindle Rock, and Atlantic Beach Club.

31 Brayton Point Road

Available only with the purchase of 25 Brayton Point Road, for a combined $3,950,000

Enhancing the legacy appeal of 25 Brayton Point Road, this two-bedroom, 1.5-bath, 1,808-square-foot guest house is the perfect complement to the main residence. Nestled in the same coveted community of Westport Harbor, this colonial-style cottage offers privacy and charm while maintaining a cohesive connection to the main property.

With its own garage, solar panels, well, septic system, and beautifully landscaped yard, this home enjoys both independence and harmony with its larger counterpart. Thoughtfully designed for guest or extended family accommodations, it ensures comfort and style while maximizing the compound’s value.

Legacy Compound Living

Together, these homes share a private driveway and offer unparalleled access to the clubs and lifestyle amenities of Westport Harbor. Whether for multi-generational living, entertaining, or creating lasting memories, this two-home compound presents a rare opportunity to own a slice of coastal elegance.

