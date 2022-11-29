Boston Police discover 4 dead babies in South Boston condo

The Boston Police Department reported on Monday that four babies were found dead inside a South Boston condo in mid-November.

On Thursday, November 17, officers located what appeared to be a human fetus or infant in a freezer.

On Friday, November 18, homicide detectives located what appears to be additional human remains, which were removed by personnel from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further investigation.

A post-mortem examination was performed on two infant males and two infant females, and the results of the autopsies remain pending.

“The Boston Police Department continues to review the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident,” BPD said in a statement. “Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.”

The Boston Police Homicide Detectives along with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office continue to investigate this incident.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner.

