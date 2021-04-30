Clagett Regatta to Host 2021 U.S. Para Sailing Championships this Summer in Newport, RI

The C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta and US Sailing announced Friday that the 2021 U.S. Para Sailing Championships will be hosted by The Clagett Regatta at Sail Newport in Newport, R.I. on August, 24-29, 2021.

“This year The Clagett is looking forward to hosting the U.S. Para Sailing Championships again at our annual regatta in Newport R.I. We have had a very long working relationship with US Sailing and look forward to seeing the sailors competing again in August on Narragansett Bay. After a challenging past 12 months we are looking forward to having sailors from across North America sailing in three classes and all aiming to take home experience, new sailing skills and maybe a trophy or two,” said Clagett Co-Founder and President, Judy Clagett McLennan.

“US Sailing is thrilled with the opportunity to partner with The Clagett Regatta for the 2021 U.S. Para Sailing Championships,” said Betsy Alison, Adult Director at US Sailing. “The high standards of education opportunities and on-water competition at The Clagett are well matched with the tradition of excellence embodied in our US Sailing National Championships.”

The U.S. Para Sailing Championships is one of the oldest sailing regattas in the U.S. for sailors with disabilities. The talented field often includes Paralympians, US Sailing Team members, and new contenders. This year’s championships will be raced in three fleets, all of which are adapted for sailors with disabilities.

The U.S. Para Sailing Singlehanded Championship for the Judd Goldman Trophy will be raced in the 2.4mR class.

The U.S. Para Sailing Doublehanded Championship for the Chandler Hovey Trophy will be raced in the Martin 16

The U.S. Para Sailing Triplehanded Championship for the Gene Hinkel Trophy will be raced in Sonars.

Along with the Championship trophies, the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Trophy, the Susan B Johnson – Sportsmanship Award, the Larry Gadsby – Most Improved Award, the Nick Scandone – Spirit Award and the Robie Pierce and Gene Hinkle – Seamanship Award will be presented to sailors taking part in the regatta.

First established in 1986, the U.S. Independence Cup became US Sailing’s National Championship for sailors with disabilities in 1989. In 2007, the regatta moved under the championships division of US Sailing and was renamed the U.S. Disabled Sailing Championship. In 2018, the event was renamed the U.S. Para Sailing Championships to align with International Paralympic Committee terminology for all sports.

Many competitors racing at the U.S. Para Sailing Championships and The Clagett have gone on to represent the United States at the Paralympics Games, including Nick Scandone and Maureen McKinnon, gold medalists in 2008; John Ruff, bronze medalist in 2008; Jennifer French and J.P. Creignou, silver medalists in 2012; Rick Doerr, Hugh Freund and Brad Kendell, silver medalists in 2016.

For more information about The 2021 Clagett and U.S. Para Sailing Championship, including Notice of Race and registration information, please visit: www.clagettregatta.org

