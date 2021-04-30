Vice President Harris to visit Rhode Island next week with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Rhode Island next week with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, the White House said Friday.

Harris and Raimondo will be in Rhode Island on Wednesday, May 5th and are expected to promote President Biden’s American Jobs Plan. The American Jobs Plan is an investment in America that will create millions of good jobs, rebuild our country’s infrastructure, and position the United States to out-compete China.

Raimondo, the former governor of Rhode Island, was sworn in as President Biden’s Commerce Secretary in March.

No details on the Vice President’s itenary have yet been released.

