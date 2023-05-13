Coast Guard Cutter Campbell returns to Newport following 59-day multi-mission patrol

The crew of the USCGC Campbell (WMEC 909) returned to their home port in Newport, Saturday, following a 59-day patrol to the South Florida Straits and Windward Passage.

Campbell deployed in support of Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast and Operation Vigilant Sentry in the Seventh Coast Guard District’s area of responsibility. While underway, Campbell’s crew conducted maritime safety and security missions while working to detect, deter and intercept unsafe and illegal maritime migration ventures bound for the United States.

Over the course of the patrol, Campbell’s crew processed, cared for and repatriated 634 migrants. Notably, Campbell worked with USCGC Bernard C. Webber (WPC 1101) to rescue 219 people from an overloaded, 50-foot sailing vessel.

Working with the Haitian Coast Guard, Campbell embarked one member as a ship rider for patrols along the coast of Haiti. Additionally, the cutter supported Department of Defense and U.S. embassy outreach efforts, providing officials with the opportunity to observe on-scene conditions in local Haitian communities.

Campbell is a 270-foot, Famous-class medium endurance cutter. The cutter’s primary missions are counter-narcotics operations, migrant interdiction, living marine resources protection, and search and rescue in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

