Newport to Become Homeport for Four New State-of-the-Art Coast Guard Cutters

The Ocean State is set to expand its maritime portfolio with the addition of four 360-foot U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Heritage-class Offshore Patrol Cutters (OPCs). These advanced vessels, weighing approximately 4,500 long tons fully loaded, will replace aging medium-endurance cutters and bolster the Coast Guard’s mission readiness.

The four sister ships will be homeported at Naval Station Newport, replacing two 270-foot cutters currently stationed there, while complementing the three buoy tenders already based in Newport. Each Heritage-class vessel will accommodate more than 100 crewmembers and serve as a versatile platform for critical missions such as search and rescue, law enforcement, and Arctic operations.

U.S. Senator Jack Reed, a senior member of the Armed Services and Appropriations Committees, announced the expansion after years of advocating for the Coast Guard’s modernization and Rhode Island’s Blue Economy. In 2020, Reed confirmed the first two OPCs would be stationed in Newport. This week, following collaboration with Admiral Linda L. Fagan, Commandant of the Coast Guard, he revealed plans to homeport an additional two OPCs in Rhode Island, bringing the total to four.

“I am proud to have helped land these ships for Rhode Island,” Reed said. “It’s a smart decision that makes strategic and economic sense for the Coast Guard and represents a significant investment in the Ocean State’s Blue Economy. There is a lot of work ahead, but I look forward to welcoming these vessels and their crews, support personnel, and their families to their new homeport.”

The Coast Guard’s decision highlights Newport’s strategic location, proximity to other military installations, and quality of life for personnel and families. Reed also secured over $100 million for a new OPC pier at Naval Station Newport to accommodate the incoming vessels.

The Heritage-class cutters, designed to operate beyond 12 nautical miles offshore, are slated to replace older medium-endurance cutters like USCGC TAHOMA and USCGC CAMPBELL, which arrived in Newport in 2022. These new vessels are equipped for a wide range of operations, including drug and migrant interdiction, maritime security, and disaster response.

Construction of the Heritage-class OPCs began in 2019, with 25 vessels planned from shipyards in Florida and Alabama. Each cutter can operate independently or as part of a task force, serving as mobile command platforms for surge operations like hurricane response and mass migration events.

Currently, Newport hosts five Coast Guard cutters: USCGC OAK, USCGC SYCAMORE, USCGC IDA LEWIS, USCGC CAMPBELL, and USCGC TAHOMA, alongside Station Castle Hill. The addition of four OPCs will significantly enhance the region’s maritime capabilities, though it may be several years before the vessels arrive.

“The Coast Guard plays a vital role in safeguarding our nation, and these cutters are indispensable assets for enhancing maritime security and protecting America’s economic interests on the high seas,” Reed said.

The fiscal year 2024 Appropriations law includes $11.8 billion for the Coast Guard, funding efforts to ensure sustained readiness and build the fleet of the future. As the Ocean State prepares to welcome these state-of-the-art cutters, Rhode Island’s role in maritime security and the Blue Economy continues to grow.

