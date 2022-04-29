Newport Named Top 10 Best Mother-Daughter Getaway in the U.S.

“Mother’s Day may be right around the corner, but it’s never too late to plan a last-minute escape,” says Travel + Leisure. “Whether you prefer gallery hopping, hiking, or wine tasting, these 10 U.S. destinations make the perfect mother-daughter getaways. No matter where you choose, lifelong memories and loads of fun await.”

And guess what! Newport, RI made the list of 10 Best Mother-Daughter Getaways in the U.S!!!

Here’s what they had to say about Newport.

This coastal New England city is lined with Gilded Age mansions, including The Breakers and Marble House. After touring the expansive grounds, enjoy an oceanfront stroll along the nearby Cliff Walk before popping into The Chanler at Cliff Walk for lunch (cocktails recommended). If the weather’s nice, hop aboard a sunset or sightseeing boat tour — Newport is considered the sailing capital of the world, after all. Otherwise, shop along Thames Street or hit the spa at The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection, a 1909-era mansion-turned-luxury hotel. Brunch at The Lawn at Castle Hill Inn is also highly recommended. (Tip: order the lobster roll.)

Here’s our take:

Wondering where to go, what to do, where to shop, where to dine, and where to stay when you’re in Newport, RI? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

This is five generations of insider knowledge and decades of experience.

Here are our Newport, RI Insider Tips

Stay:

Located in the heart of Newport, Rhode Island! The Hilltop Inn offers an exacting standard of service in a fabulous central location. The Hilltop Inn has been meticulously restored to its original splendor, offering guests private rooms with Jacuzzi tubs, the finest linens, and all of the comforts of home in a luxurious setting amidst bustling Newport!

Eat:

If you’re looking for some great spots to dine, we recommend hitting up local favorites such as The Clarke Cooke House, Tavern on Broadway with their Buck-A-Shuck Wednesdays, The Fifth Element, Gastro Beach Pub and Vieste for the best Italian food in Newport.

Want to dine where Newport eats? Head to Bellevue Avenue and visit La Forge Casino Restaurant. The La Forge Casino Restaurant has served the community as a famous local establishment for years. Located on the grounds of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, La Forge Restaurant has long been a local staple providing a menu, style, and friendly atmosphere that reflects their commitment to an exceptional dining experience.

Looking for a great breakfast? Obviously our recommendation is IHOP on West Main Road.

Looking for some amazing food trucks? Check out the Amazo Pizza & Gelato truck, the La Costa Lobster & Tacos truck, the Cluck Truck!

And head to Wally’s Weiners on Lower Thames for the BEST Dogs and Burgers in town!!!

Don’t feel like leaving the house? Hit up Newport Dine Out, they deliver from more than 50 area restaurants.

Party:

The party never stops at Tavern on Broadway, Clarke Cooke House, The Deck, Malt, The Fifth Element, Smugglers, Wally’s and Fastnet.

Vino Wine Bar (attached to Vieste) has live music every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:00pm

And if you’re throwing your own party, wedding, or event, the Audrain Hospitality Group is a multi-faceted organization focused on creating memorable experiences for every kind of event imaginable. With a diversified portfolio of 8 properties in Newport County, Audrain Hospitality offers a unique selection of venues, a wide-variety of catering services and a remarkable team of dedicated hospitality professionals.

Don’t miss:

No trip to Newport is complete without a visit to the Audrain Automobile Museum.

The Audrain Automobile Museum has a mission to preserve and present automotive history while connecting and engaging with other non-profits and the community as a whole. Established in 2014, the Museum transformed the historic Audrain Building into a captivating display floor, fit specifically for our cultural needs. The Museum has access to collections with of over 300 cars, allowing for three fresh and unique exhibits per year. Ranging from Brass Era pre-War cars to Supercars of the 2000s, the Museum is dedicated to entertaining all generations and stylistic preferences.

America’s love affair with automobiles is intrinsic and Newport’s role is essential. The Museum engages and educates the Aquidneck Island community through car events and other nonprofit activities to further its position within automotive history. As the Museum continues to grow, so does its status as a must stop destination for both car enthusiasts and Newport visitors alike.

Taste the flavor:

Located just ten minutes from Newport’s downtown area, Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. is a ‘Brewstillery’ that offers a variety of craft beers and spirits including gin, vodka, rum, whiskey and moonshine as well as our collective brands; Radiant Pig Craft Beer and Braven Brewing, all of which are crafted in-house. In other words, you can enjoy the best of both worlds at Newport Craft: local beer and local cocktails.

Many of Newport Craft’s beers and spirits can be found around New England at bars, restaurants, and liquor stores. However, by visiting the brewery you will be able to try beers from our pilot system brewed exclusively for our taproom, unique cocktails, meet the crew, grab a glimpse of the production floor from the tour deck, chill inside the taproom, or relax at the outdoor pavilion (seasonal.) Not to mention Trivia every Tuesday, $5 Flight Night on Thursdays, a rotating lineup of local food trucks and live entertainment on the weekends.

In the Spring of 2022 Newport Craft will undergo major renovations and expansion of the facility. This will increase overall production, new product development (such as our Ready to Drink canned cocktails coming soon), more customer space, a rooftop beer garden overlooking the water, a larger taproom and a unique outdoor entertainment area. We will be open during construction, so make sure to visit, follow the progress, and experience the exciting journey with us.

Follow @newportcraft, @radiantpigbeer, and @bravenbrewing on Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date on weekly events, exclusive taproom batches and renovation updates.

Dress for success:

Newport’s former First Lady Deborah Winthrop owns the premier women’s boutique on Aquidneck Island with hip and chic clothing, bra sized swimwear and a the largest selection of lingerie around. Deborah and her staff are all expert bra fitters. The right bra will make you look and feel 10 years younger and 10lbs lighter!! Swing by and see for yourself.

Want to realize your inner Queen? Head to Bellevue Avenue and visit X&O Boutique for luxury women’s wear with unique and classic collections from Milan to Miami.

Get in Shape:

Pulse Newport is an award winning interval training focused bootcamp style gym offering HIIT, Spin, Bootcamp and Barre classes at two different locations. Elite Memberships include everything they offer. They have over a dozen certified, amazing trainers ready to give you the best workout in Newport.

Open Gym, Peloton Treadmill, Stairmasters, Barre Studio & Classes, HIIT Studio & Classes, Rowing Classes, Spin Classes, Infrared Sauna, Personal Training, Stretching Area, Dumbells to 110 lbs, Member Challenges, Body Composition Analysis, FitCamp Weight Loss Lean Muscle Building Program.

Newport County YMCA

MESSAGE FROM MIKE MILLER, CEO

The Newport County YMCA has been serving Newport County since 1878. The “how we serve” has changed over the years. What hasn’t changed is our commitment to ensuring that all people, regardless of their ability to pay, have the opportunity to participate in YMCA membership and programs. It is engaged, satisfied, and committed members who create a sense of community and make our Y a special place to enjoy time with your family, friends, or to slip away for a little “you-time.” I trust you will find that our staff is focused on ensuring that your YMCA experience is a positive one. Each and every day the Newport County YMCA builds strong kids, strong families, and strong communities by offering programs such as daycare, after school programming, summer camps, family events, programs for youth, teens and seniors, wellness, gymnastics and aquatics classes. Our YMCA provides programming for all age groups and will continue to develop these programs in order to meet the needs of our community. Bringing families together has always been our focus of programming at the Newport County YMCA and we will continue to develop new programs that allow families to spend affordable quality time with each other. With our Outdoor Adventure Center, the YMCA is excited to offer adventure-based programs that have a positive impact. I hope that you will explore all of the opportunities that the Newport County YMCA has to offer. It’s more than a place to go — it’s a community organization that brings people from all walks of life together to connect with one another, improve their health, and improves our community.

Need a mechanic?

Check out our friends at Dwyer’s Point Garage and Kent’s, they’re HONEST, reliable, affordable, dependable, and quick.

Making home improvements?

Look no further than New England Recycling. NER stocks a variety of roll-off dumpsters ranging from 10 – 30 yards. They carry a container-size for every job, from residential cleanups to industrial-sized municipal renovations and commercial demolitions.

Looking to buy a home in Newport, RI?

Get in touch with our friends at Lila Delman | Compass – Local Legacy… International Reach Since 1964

55 years ago, Lila Delman was not afraid to do things differently. Raising a family and running her own real estate company since 1964, Lila lived and loved history, teaching her children about architecture with the buildings around their Narragansett home.

As real estate developers began tearing down the Gilded Age mansions, Lila took preservation efforts into her own hands— dragging a stone Pelican statue from the demolished Dunemere Estate, and saving a series of antique chandeliers. Her unique vision set her apart and put a dream in motion.That aspiration, the company she built and the artifacts she saved became part of the legacy that thrives to this day.

For the last two decades, former owners John Hodnett, Pamela Delman-Hodnett, and the late Melanie Delman have transformed their third-generation family business into the first name in Rhode Island luxury real estate with an unparalleled network. Shaped by its home in the smallest state in the country, Lila Delman Compass remains independently owned and independently minded, with a diverse team of local experts who are committed to their customers, their community, and its history. With offices along the beaches of Narragansett, Newport, Jamestown, Watch Hill, Little Compton and Block Island to Providence’s South Main Street, Lila Delman Compass has Rhode Island covered, from the Coast to the Capital.

Looking for an Interior Designer?

Our friends at Franklin & Company will take great care of you. Franklin & Company does interior design, residential design, renovations, and property management with the most stellar reputation around town.

Need a lawyer in Newport, RI?

Our great friends Brian Cunha and Kevin Hagan will take care of you.

At Brian Cunha & Associates, they have been serving the legal needs of people from Rhode Island, Massachusetts and throughout the nation for over 30 years. They help people who have suffered serious injuries such as brain injuries and birth injuries, as well as those who have lost loved ones due to another party’s negligence. They have a proven record of successful jury verdicts and settlements in cases involving personal injury, product liability and medical negligence.

If you have been accused of a Rhode Island DUI or criminal charge, contact Kevin Hagan today for a free consultation with an aggressive and resourceful Rhode Island DUI lawyer and criminal defense attorney. Attorney Hagan will work tirelessly to ensure the best possible outcome for your Rhode Island DUI, RI breathalyzer refusal, or other RI criminal case. Attorney Kevin Hagan is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to assist you with your DUI, breathalyzer refusal, or other criminal legal matters.

Need help with sound, lighting, and audio visual?

Stagecraft Audio is a full service sound, lighting, audio visual and décor lighting company. Stagecraft Audio has been working in the Event Industry since it was established in 1983 by Frank Dwyer, a lifelong resident of Newport. Our sales, service and warehouse are located in Newport, Rhode Island at One Connell Highway. We are located in close proximity to Newport’s spectacular event venues. Stagecraft Audio is available for your next event. Where? Just about anywhere!

Traveling to Newport, RI::

Traveling in from New York City? Don’t forget about our friends at Tradewind Aviation and their super affordable shared charter flights from White Plains to Newport Airport.

