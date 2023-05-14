Top 10 Stories of the Week

Here are the most read and talked about stories on Newport Buzz last week.
10 –
Preservation Society of Newport County Appoints New Director of Marketing
9 –
8 –
7 –
Congressman George Santos Charged with Fraud, Money Laundering, Theft of Public Funds, and False Statements
6 –
Governor McKee announces plan to end sale of new gas-powered vehicles in Rhode Island by 2035
5 –
Jury finds Trump liable for battery and defamation in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit, ordered to pay $5M in damages
4 –
The “Inside ‘The Gilded Age’” Tour Returns To The Newport Mansions
3 –
2 –
1 –
11th Hour Racing Team wins in hometown, with Malizia second, closing up the leaderboard
