Compass Breaks Historic Sales Record in Barrington

Compass announced Monday the sale of ‘Windy Acres’, 330 Rumstick Road, for a record breaking $5,600,000. The property was under agreement after just 4 days on market, closing for $150,000 above its asking price. The sale of ‘Windy Acres’ marks the highest sale ever in Barrington, according to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS.* Elizabeth Kirk & Lisa Schryver of Compass Barrington’s Kirk | Schryver Team represented the Seller.

Year to date, Compass ranks as the #1 luxury brokerage in both Barrington and Bristol County, based on closed $1M+ sales volume. Compass Barrington’s Kirk | Schryver Team also maintains the highest market share of closed $1M+ sales in both Barrington and Bristol County, continuing their top ranking from both 2021 and 2022.*

Perfectly situated on 3 waterfront acres with stunning Narragansett Bay views – ‘Windy Acres’ is a curated, private compound with bespoke finishes and meticulous attention to detail throughout. Compound highlights include an extensively renovated main house, newly designed carriage house with bedroom, poolside cabana with expansive outdoor kitchen/bar, and a mooring.

“It was truly an honor to be selected to represent a property of this caliber. Lisa and I are beyond grateful to our clients, who trusted us through the process of this market defining sale. All are thrilled with the results and we could not be more excited to have identified the next steward for ‘Windy Acres’” – Elizabeth Kirk.

Compass, the Nation’s #1 real estate brokerage for the second year in a row, is a real estate company with a purpose – to help everyone find their place in the world.** Today, the Company is home to over 28,000 agents in more than 350 cities. In Rhode Island, Compass’ impact continues to grow. Year-to-date, Compass ranks as the #1 real estate brokerage Statewide, according to data maintained by the Rhode Island

Statewide MLS.* In Barrington, Compass looks forward to the official opening of its Barrington Office, located at 180 County Road, later this Fall.

