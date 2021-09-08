COVID cases in the United States up more than 300% from Labor Day last year

The average weekly number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. was 300% higher this Labor Day weekend compared to Labor Day weekend last year, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The average number of deaths was more than 86% higher.

There were 1.1 million weekly cases this past weekend compared to 287,235 last year.

As of Sunday there have been an average 161,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the United States each day. Hospitalizations are topping 102,000 each day, and the daily COVID-19 death toll is now at 1,560.

Currently just 53% of the US, including kids as young as 12 years, are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Megan Ranney from Brown University told CNN, “Everyone that I’m hospitalizing is not vaccinated. We are, by and large across the country, not needing to hospitalize people that have gotten both doses of the vaccine.”

“This is a disease of the unvaccinated right now,” she added.

