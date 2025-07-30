Tragedy on Block Island: 1 Dead, 2 Injured in Small Plane Crash

One person was killed and two others were injured after a small plane crashed at Block Island State Airport Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed.

According to the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, a single-engine Piper Cherokee Archer went down around 12:30 p.m. with three people on board. The town of New Shoreham said all passengers were extricated from the wreck and taken to the Block Island Medical Center, but the Block Island Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department later confirmed one person died en route.

All three were believed to be from New York state. Their names have not been released.

The plane departed from Albany at 10:50 a.m. bound for Block Island. The aircraft ended up flipped upside down in bushes at the end of the runway. More than 20 responders from fire, police, rescue and airport operations rushed to the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

