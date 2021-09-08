We’re ready for you!

Now that we’re transitioning from summer to fall, it’s a great time to reevaluate your advertising and marketing strategy to help grow your business.

Are you getting the most bang for your buck?

Are you reaching your desired audience?

Is good enough really good enough or is it time to get with the times?

Newport Buzz has by far the largest and most engaged audience of any Newport based media company. In the last 7 days, our audience was 305% MORE engaged than every other media outlet in Newport COMBINED!

In the last month alone, Newport Buzz reached more than 2 million of your potential customers on Facebook and more than 100,000 of your potential customers on Instagram.

Our Audience:

Newport Buzz readers are affluent, educated taste-makers who are primarily located in Rhode Island, Boston, New York City, Hartford and Palm Beach.

Here’s their demographic breakdown:

If you’d like to see how Newport Buzz can work for you, send us an email newportbuzz@gmail.com

Not convinced yet? Take a deeper dive into our audience HERE.