Newport Man Arrested Twice in a Day for Shoplifting, Assault, and Disorderly Conduct

In a bizarre series of events on Tuesday, Christopher Bosco, a 38-year-old Newport resident, found himself in police custody not once, but twice in a single day. The first arrest took place at JD’s Convenience Store on Thames Street, followed by a second arrest later in the day at the Gardner House hotel.

The trouble began at JD’s Convenience Store, where Bosco was previously trespassed for shoplifting. On Tuesday morning at 9:13 am, Bosco attempted to enter the store, prompting the manager to intervene. Despite being warned to leave, Bosco pushed aside the manager and forced his way into the establishment. In the ensuing altercation, Bosco spat in the face of a customer who tried to assist the manager. Newport Police swiftly arrived at the scene, apprehended Bosco, processed him, and subsequently released him.

Undeterred by his earlier encounter with the law, Bosco’s second arrest occurred at the Gardner House hotel at 12:33 pm. Staff at the hotel caught him in the act of stealing alcohol behind the bar. When confronted by an employee, Bosco defiantly claimed, “I am a cop, bitch.” (It is worth noting that Bosco had previously made a similar statement during an attempted theft at JD’s Convenience on January 4, 2024. The prior incident resulted in his initial trespass from the store.)

Refusing to comply with the hotel employee’s instructions to put the stolen alcohol back, Bosco shoved her aside and fled the scene. The employee promptly called the police, leading to Bosco’s apprehension behind the Newport Library with the stolen alcohol in his possession.

Christopher Bosco now faces a litany of charges, including shoplifting, spitting in a customer’s face, willful trespass, larceny, simple assault, and disorderly conduct. Law enforcement is working to ensure the appropriate legal actions are taken in response to Bosco’s disruptive and criminal behavior.

Watch the footage from his earlier shoplifting incident at JD’s.

