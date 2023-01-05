Despite Nationwide Uptick, Rhode Island Gas Prices Down 1 Cent

Rhode Island’s average gas price is down 1 cent from last week ($3.26), averaging $3.25 per gallon. Today’s price is 36 cents lower than a month ago ($3.61), and 12 cents lower than January 3, 2022 ($3.37). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 3 cents higher than the national average.

The late December winter storm and its frigid temperatures caused gas prices nationally to spike, with refineries as far south as Texas and the Gulf Coast forced to shut down temporarily. The storm also caused holiday travelers to fuel up and hit the road early to beat the bad weather, leading to a spike in overall gas demand.

“The cost of gas may fluctuate due to less expensive oil and a return to seasonal driving patterns,” said Diana Gugliotta, Director of Public Affairs for AAA Northeast. “But 2022 will go down as a record year with a national annual average of $3.96.”

AAA Northeast’s January 3 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 12 cents higher than last week ($3.10), averaging $3.22 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 20 cents lower than a month ago ($3.42), and 6 cents lower than this day last year ($3.28).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $3.25 $3.26 $3.61 $3.37 Massachusetts $3.35 $3.37 $3.68 $3.38 Connecticut $3.17 $3.13 $3.55 $3.49

*Prices as of January 3, 2023

