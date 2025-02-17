Did Elon Musk Father a Child with Ashley St. Clair During a Trip to Providence? The Timeline Adds Up!

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has found himself at the center of fresh speculation after conservative commentator and former Babylon Bee writer Ashley St. Clair announced she has a five-month-old son with Elon Musk.

St. Clair, 26, first revealed that she and Musk, 53, connected when he “slid into [her] DMs” on X. Their exchanges reportedly intensified after Musk reinstated the Babylon Bee’s X account, which had been suspended for eight months over a joke about a transgender Biden administration official. Following the reinstatement, Bee CEO Seth Dillon invited St. Clair to fly to San Francisco to interview Musk at his new company’s headquarters.

Following that meeting, St. Clair claims she received a text from Musk that read: “Feel like going to Providence [Rhode Island] tonight?”—a city where Musk’s son, Griffin, reportedly is a student at Brown University. This invitation, she suggests, was the beginning of a romance that led to the birth of her child in September 2024.

Flight records add to the intrigue. Musk’s private jet departed from TF Green Airport in Providence at 10:33 PM on December 10, 2023—precisely nine months before St. Clair’s baby was born.

The speculation gained traction on Valentine’s 2025, when St. Clair publicly revealed that her child was five months old, implying a birth date around September 2024. Simple math traces the pregnancy back to December 2023—the same time Musk and St. Clair were allegedly in Rhode Island together.

A representative for St. Clair told the New York Post that all parties are awaiting Musk’s public acknowledgment of the child. St. Clair herself has expressed enthusiasm about motherhood. She described Musk as “down to earth,” saying he wanted to keep their son a secret for everyone’s safety.

Musk, known for his growing family and outspoken views on population growth, has yet to address the claims. If confirmed, this would be Musk’s 13th child, adding to his expanding lineage, which already includes offspring from previous relationships with musician Grimes, Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, and his ex-wife, Justine Musk.

