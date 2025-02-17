Presidents Day in Newport: A City Steeped in Presidential History

Few American cities can claim a presidential history as rich and varied as Newport, Rhode Island. From the nation’s founding to modern-day politics, Newport has played host to commanders-in-chief, serving as a backdrop for pivotal moments in the country’s history.

George Washington’s Historic Visit

The tradition began in August 1790 when President George Washington arrived in Newport, celebrating Rhode Island’s recent ratification of the U.S. Constitution. Accompanied by Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson, New York Governor George Clinton, U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Blair, and U.S. Congressman William Loughton Smith, Washington was greeted with great fanfare.

The presidential party lodged at Mrs. Almay’s boarding house, attended a series of civic receptions, and dined at Town Hall. But Washington’s visit is perhaps most remembered for a letter he wrote in response to Moses Seixas, warden of the Touro Synagogue. Seixas had sought assurances of religious freedom, and Washington’s reply—now known as the Touro Synagogue Letter—offered an unequivocal promise: the new American government would “give to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance.” A year before the Bill of Rights was ratified, Washington’s words helped lay the foundation for religious liberty in the United States.

FDR at the Naval War College

Newport saw another presidential milestone in 1940 when Franklin D. Roosevelt visited the Naval War College. As World War II loomed, Roosevelt, a former Assistant Secretary of the Navy, reinforced the city’s deep connection to American maritime strategy.

Eisenhower’s Summer White House

From 1957 to 1960, President Dwight D. Eisenhower made Newport his summer retreat, setting up a “Summer White House” at a stately residence within Fort Adams, now known as Eisenhower House. Newport’s coastal charm and temperate climate offered a respite from Washington’s sweltering summers, but Eisenhower also made history during his time in the city. In 1957, he signed the Civil Rights Act—aimed at securing voting rights for African Americans—and ordered federal troops to Little Rock, Arkansas, to enforce school integration.

A passionate golfer, Eisenhower played at least 47 rounds at the Newport Country Club, often seen navigating the city’s streets in a convertible.

JFK and Newport’s Gilded Age Legacy

No president is more closely associated with Newport than John F. Kennedy. On September 12, 1953, then-Senator Kennedy married Jacqueline Bouvier at St. Mary’s Church in a ceremony attended by political and social elites. The couple became fixtures of Newport’s high society, frequenting Bailey’s Beach and sailing on Narragansett Bay.

As president, Kennedy used Hammersmith Farm, Jacqueline Kennedy’s childhood home, as his Summer White House from 1961 until his assassination in 1963. The estate, overlooking Newport Harbor, became a working retreat where Kennedy hosted dignitaries and conducted official business.

Presidents of the Modern Era

Richard Nixon visited Newport in 1971 to deliver a speech at an Officer Candidate School graduation, where his son-in-law, David Eisenhower, was among the graduates. Addressing the young officers, Nixon spoke of the “opportunity for a full generation of peace,” with the Vietnam War nearing its end.

Bill Clinton made an appearance in 1998, using Newport as a platform to discuss environmental policies and clean drinking water initiatives. Eight years later, in 2007, George W. Bush addressed military leaders at the Naval War College.

In 2014, President Barack Obama attended a Democratic fundraiser at a private estate on Ocean Drive—now owned by comedian Jay Leno. Greeted by Newport Mayor Harry Winthrop, Obama’s visit underscored the city’s continued relevance as a gathering place for the nation’s political elite.

A Timeless Presidential Destination

Newport’s allure for American presidents spans centuries, from Washington’s foundational visit to the modern-day political stage. Whether serving as a summer retreat, a naval stronghold, or a backdrop for landmark speeches, Newport’s presidential history remains an enduring chapter in the nation’s story.

