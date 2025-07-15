Obituary: Claire Marie Rayner (1951-2025)

August 31, 1951 – July 7, 2025

Claire Marie Rayner of Narragansett, RI passed away on July 7, 2025. Claire was born in Newport, RI to Henry C. and Catherine “Kip” Rayner, on August 31, 1951. She grew up and attended school in Newport, first at Carey School, then St. Augustin’s School, and she received her high school diploma from St. Catherine’s Academy. Claire earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Salve Regina College while raising her two young sons. Claire worked for many years at the Newport Navy Base as an analyst for various private contractors.

Claire was a very independent and self-reliant person. She was always generous and caring to her family and was helpful to many individuals less fortunate than herself. She loved dogs and had many rescues over the years. Always informed about world affairs, Claire deplored injustices, especially when the victims were poor and powerless.

Claire leaves behind her son Terry D. Lynch and wife Sara of Edmonds, WA, and son Dan P. Lynch and his wife Barrie Ann of Cape Elizabeth, ME, her beloved grandchildren Luke and Daphne Lynch of Edmonds, WA, her brother Tommy Rayner and his wife Ellen, her two sisters Cathleen and Carol Rayner, former husband Doyle Lynch, all of Newport, and her sister in-law, Marianne Rhodes of New Bern, NC. She was especially fond of all her nieces and nephews, including Barbara Erausquin and her children Nico and Noah Erausquin, Jenna Chiarini, and her son Matheus Chiarini; Sarah, Brian, and Henry John Rayner; John and Matthew Rayner, Erin Santamaria, and Matthew’s son, Henry James.

She was pre-deceased by her beloved brother John, and sisters Eileen, and Elizabeth Rayner.

Private burial services were held on July 11, 2025.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Ln, Middletown, RI 02842, https://potterleague.org/donate/

