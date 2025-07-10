Newport Secures $11M Federal Grant to Restore Iconic Cliff Walk

The City of Newport is moving forward with a major restoration of its iconic Cliff Walk after receiving final confirmation of an $11 million federal grant, the largest ever awarded to the city.

The funding comes through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s PROTECT (Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient and Cost-Saving Transportation) program. City officials announced they’ve received formal approval to proceed, marking a major milestone in a years-long effort to preserve one of Rhode Island’s most treasured public landmarks.

The PROTECT grant pushes total funding for the Cliff Walk restoration to about $22 million.

“This final confirmation allows us to move aggressively toward completing a final design and project scope,” city officials said in a statement.

The Cliff Walk, a popular 3.5-mile public trail that hugs Newport’s dramatic coastline, was heavily damaged in March 2022 following a sudden collapse. Since then, the city has worked to secure funding from a variety of sources to support repairs without burdening taxpayers.

Confirmed funding for the project includes:

$11 million from the PROTECT grant

$5 million federal earmark via the FY2024 Consolidated Appropriations Act

$3 million from State Green Bond proceeds

$3.75 million from a 2024 General Obligation Bond, approved by Newport voters

The City’s Department of Public Services is now working with the Federal Highway Administration’s Providence office to finalize a project agreement under the new federal guidelines.

Officials say the restoration will not only repair the damaged portions but also bolster the walk’s long-term coastal resilience and ensure continued public access for generations to come.

