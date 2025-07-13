Obituary: Jan Menzi (1941-2025)

Jan Menzi was born in Newport Hospital on June 6, 1941 to Walter and Sarah Jane Lawton Menzi. A lifelong Episcopalian, he was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary’s Church in Portsmouth.

Jan graduated from Henry F. Anthony School in 1955 and Rogers High School in 1959. Upon graduation he joined the Air Force where he was an Air Policeman at McGuire AFB in N. J., Ramey AFB in Puerto Rico and Dover AFB in Delaware. During his time as a Security Guard with SAC’s Combat Defense Force, he was recognized as the first person to register a perfect 180/180 on his Air Force Job Knowledge Test for Air Force Security. He also received recognition for initiating an alarm when a refueling truck ran the boundary area on his watch and was nominated as the outstanding airman for the 305th Air Refueling Squad. He received an Honorable Discharge from the service in 1963 and returned home to Portsmouth where he began studying Business at Barrington Bible College.

During that time, he met his future wife, Edalene Lindquist, at the Portsmouth Howard Johnson’s. They were married in Newport and moved to Fall River where he continued his education. After having a son, Edward Lindquist Menzi (Teddy), the Menzi’s moved to Bell, California, where Jan received a citation from the Detective Bureau for assisting officers apprehend a suspect in his neighborhood on May 23, 1970.

Jan, Edalene and Teddy were a very close family, who loved the bay and the sea, where both Jan and Teddy worked as quahoggers and lobstermen on their boat “Sarah Jane” named after Jan’s mother. The family loved their home and were good and supportive neighbors. They enjoyed gardening and maintaining their property, and watching movies together. Jan donated his large collection of videos to the library at Anthony House. Jan and Teddy were gun collectors and spent many afternoons shooting on the range. They also worked together as volunteers constructing trails in the park near the Portsmouth Campground. In 2014 Jan was recognized by the Portsmouth Town Council for his service to the United States during the Vietnam era.

Jan was predeceased by his parents, wife of sixty years and son. He leaves a brother, Walter Menzi (Donna Clark) of New Hampshire, a sister-in-law Elizabeth Di Censo (Paul) of Jamestown, a niece Kate Logan and nephew Matthew Clark Menzi of New Hampshire, a nephew Jonathan Lindquist (Melissa) of Fredericksburg, Va, great-nephews Cameron and Colin Logan, Sheehan (Wendy), Joshua (Brielle)and Ryan Lindquist and a great-niece Brooke Lindquist, who loved him dearly.

At Jan’s request there will be a private funeral at a later date. The family wishes to thank the staff at Anthony House, especially Kathy Whitmarsh, the staff at John Clarke Nursing Home, especially the nurses, nursing assistants and Katherine Finnegan-Walker, Hope Health Hospice and Memorial Funeral Home (Kate and Courtney) for the support they gave to Jan and his family during this difficult time. The Menzi family wishes to thank Elizabeth Di Censo who gave Jan loving care during his later life and recent sickness.