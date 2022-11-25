Drew Ceppetelli, Salve Regina softball player, dies in Thanksgiving car crash

Drew Ceppetelli, 21, a senior at Salve Regina University tragically died early Thanksgiving morning after a rollover crash in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Around 1:17 a.m. Thursday, New Hampshire state troopers responded to a report of a rollover crash involving a single vehicle at the junction of the Route 1 Bypass South and the Portsmouth Traffic Circle in Portsmouth, officials said in a news release.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2018 Porsche Macan, operated by Tyler N. Troy, 22, of Northwood, New Hampshire, had been traveling upon the Route 1 Bypass South approaching the Portsmouth Traffic Circle when the Porsche departed the left side of the roadway onto a curbed divider, entered the travel portion of the Portsmouth Traffic Circle, and traveled into the grass median in the center of the traffic circle, causing the Porsche to overturn several times.

In addition to Troy, five other occupants were in the Porsche at the time of the crash. As a result of the crash, several of the occupants were ejected.

Four of the vehicles occupants were transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment of serious injuries while Troy and an additional occupant were transported to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Approximately 5 hours after the crash, Drew Ceppetelli succumbed to her injuries at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

Based upon preliminary investigation at the scene, excessive speed and impairment were identified as potential factors in this crash but all aspects of this crash remain under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Trooper First Class Goodwin by email at Nathaniel.D.Goodwin@DOS.NH.GOV or by contacting New Hampshire State Police Headquarters at (603) 223-4381.

A GoFundMe has been created for funeral expenses and to support Drew’s family:

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!