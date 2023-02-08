Eric Kirton Of Lila Delman Compass Sells Sprawling Newport Land Parcel For $3.9 Million

Lila Delman Compass on Tuesday announced the sale of 38 Beacon Hill Road in Newport for $3,900,000. Eric Kirton, Associate Broker, represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer. According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the highest land sale in Rhode Island since June 2022, when Eric Kirton also sold Newport’s 339 Ocean Avenue Lot A for a historic $11,000,000.

In 2022, Eric ranked as the number one individual sales associate for all of Newport County, based on closed sales volume. Eric also ranked as the top sales associate for vacant land sales Statewide, demonstrating his expert knowledge with state and county land ordinances as well as new construction projects.

“Buildable properties of this size and caliber are rare in Newport. The incredible estate setting, beautiful ocean views, and sizable acreage of this parcel offered a once-in-a lifetime opportunity for the new owners,” commented Eric Kirton. “Having sold other significant property in this neighborhood, I am thrilled to see what comes to fruition at 38 Beacon Hill Road”.

Sited in one of Newport’s most naturally beautiful settings, 38 Beacon Hill Road offers tremendous potential from its elevated four acre site. The property spans over 170,000 square feet of pristine rolling hills and large rock formations. The pastoral landscape is filled with natural plantings and the property neighbors some of Newport’s most exceptional homes. Last year, Lila Delman Compass continued its legacy of leading Rhode Island’s luxury real estate market for the 14th consecutive year, having closed more sales volume of $1,000,000+ properties than any other firm in the state. Furthermore, Lila Delman Compass has participated in all five of Rhode Island’s top land sales since the onset of 2022, ranking as the number one firm for land sales Statewide.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!