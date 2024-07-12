Exquisite Coastal Home with Saltwater Pool and Saltwater Pond Hits the Market for $7,750,000

419 West Beach Rd. | Charlestown, RI | 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms, 3,787 sq ft | offered by Lori Joyal of Lila Delman Compass for $7,750,000.

Unparalleled Waterfront Luxury in Quonnie! Step into sheer coastal elegance with this palatial waterfront home on Quonochontaug Saltwater Pond, an enchanting retreat that redefines luxury living. Nestled on 3 acres of meticulously landscaped paradise, this turn-key residence boasts a deep water dock, a Gunite in-ground saltwater pool, and a charming pool cabana.

The first floor of this stunning home is enveloped in windows and French doors, allowing natural light to flood every room and showcasing the surreal surroundings. The awe-inspiring kitchen features handcrafted cabinetry, superior appliances, a butler pantry, and a gracious island perfect for entertaining.

With three spacious bedrooms and three and a half luxurious baths, the home also includes a magnificent office or den overlooking the enchanting grounds. The primary suite is a masterpiece, featuring architecturally designed windows that offer panoramic views of the property. Step out onto your private deck to enjoy your morning coffee and take in the serenity. The custom closet in the primary bedroom is adorned with Swarovski Crystal knobs, while the spa-like bath offers radiant heated floors and a steam shower.

Outside, the amenities continue with private beach parking, tennis courts, a whole-house generator, and a water fountain. An outdoor sitting area with granite seating and a gas fireplace provides the perfect setting to enjoy this glorious piece of heaven.

This estate is a stunning showcase of architectural excellence, offering breathtaking views and a sense of tranquility. From vibrant, star-studded nights to each day unfolding against a backdrop of soothing natural beauty, this compelling property is truly a haven of peace and luxury.

