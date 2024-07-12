Top Brass Gather at Naval War College to Hone Warfare Skills

The U.S. Naval War College’s (NWC) College of Maritime Operational Warfare (CMOW) hosted its Executive Level Operational Level of Warfare Course (ELOC) from June 8-12 at Naval Station Newport, marking a significant push to boost combat readiness for U.S. maritime forces worldwide.

This high-stakes event saw active and reserve officers from various naval and joint commands, alongside civilians from Department of Defense organizations globally, converge to enhance their operational capabilities. Aimed squarely at senior staff officers stationed at U.S. Navy maritime operations centers (MOC), the course sought to elevate their tactical leadership to new heights.

“Transitioning successful tactical leaders to the operational level of war is crucial,” noted retired Vice Adm. P. Gardner Howe III, a former NWC president now serving as a CMOW professor. “Graduates leave Newport equipped to lead fleet staffs and MOCs more effectively.”

The ELOC roster boasted 24 senior naval officers from major commands including the U.S. 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 7th, and 10th Fleets, U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Military Sealift Command, Navy Warfare Development Center, Marine Air-Ground Task Force Staff Training Program, and U.S. Space Command.

Focusing on how maritime staffs can translate a commander’s vision into actionable operations, the course aims to bolster the Navy’s leadership cadre. Classified sessions with current fleet commanders provided participants with a front-row seat to today’s global security challenges.

“ELOC is vital to our mission of training senior officers in operational warfare,” said Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, NWC president. “We are molding leaders who currently manage maritime forces in volatile regions—whether combating Houthis in the Red Sea, supporting NATO in Europe, or defending free navigation in the Pacific.”

This summer session was the second of three annual offerings, designed to ensure officers are adept at managing MOCs and their resources. Sean Henseler, J.D., CMOW’s director of Executive Level Education, emphasized the course’s breadth, exposing leaders to crucial topics and expert insights for operational warfare.

A highlight of the event was the homage paid to retired Vice Adm. Barry Costello for over five decades of service, including 17 years at NWC where he influenced more than 1,200 senior officers. Rear Adm. Garvin lauded his contributions, saying, “Your impact over five decades of service is immeasurable. We, along with our international allies, partners, and friends, owe you a debt of gratitude.”

NWC remains a beacon of educational excellence, empowering today’s decision-makers and preparing tomorrow’s leaders. Through its comprehensive programs, the college strives to foster strategic foresight, strengthen peace, and ensure a decisive warfighting edge.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

