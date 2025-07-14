Nine Dead, Dozens Injured in Fall River Assisted Living Facility Fire

A devastating fire tore through an assisted living facility in Fall River Sunday night, leaving nine people dead and dozens more injured.

Crews were called to The Gabriel House on Oliver Street around 9:40 p.m. and arrived to find heavy fire pouring from the front of the building. Residents—many elderly and unable to walk—were seen hanging from windows, desperately waiting to be rescued.

“This is an unfathomable tragedy for the families involved and the Fall River community,” said Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon. “Our hearts go out to those who are grieving this morning.”

Roughly 70 people lived at the facility. Firefighters and police officers raced inside the smoke-filled building to save as many as possible. According to Fall River Police, several officers were first on scene and carried out a dozen non-ambulatory residents before fire crews arrived.

The fire escalated to five alarms, with 50 firefighters responding—30 of them off-duty. Five suffered minor injuries.

Many residents were transported to local hospitals in varying conditions. Officials confirmed multiple fatalities but have not released an exact number as of Monday morning.

“This will be a long investigation,” said officials, who noted that the fire’s cause remains under investigation by local and state agencies.

A family notification center has been set up at St. Anne’s Hospital chapel. Families seeking information should enter through the Emergency Room or call 508-674-5741.

