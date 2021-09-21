FBI: Autopsy confirms remains found in Wyoming are Gabby Petito’s

Autopsy results have confirmed that the remains found Sunday in the Bridger-Teton National Forest are those of Gabby Petito and that the manner of death was a homicide, according to the FBI.

On Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, human remains were located & recovered consistent with the description of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. The remains were transported to the Teton County Coroner’s Office for forensic examination to confirm identity & determine the manner & cause of death. — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 21, 2021

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results. pic.twitter.com/JoHenMZ9UU — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 21, 2021

“I want to personally thank the press and news media for giving the Petito and Schmidt family time to grieve,” Petito family lawyer Richard Stafford said. “We will be making a statement when Gabby is home. I will contact you to arrange a time and location.”

Petito’s scumbag boyfriend Brian Laundrie is on the run from authorities and assumed to be hiding out in the Florida Everglades.

