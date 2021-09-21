FBI: Autopsy confirms remains found in Wyoming are Gabby Petito’s

Christian Winthrop·
The BuzzThe Net

Autopsy results have confirmed that the remains found Sunday in the Bridger-Teton National Forest are those of Gabby Petito and that the manner of death was a homicide, according to the FBI.

“I want to personally thank the press and news media for giving the Petito and Schmidt family time to grieve,” Petito family lawyer Richard Stafford said. “We will be making a statement when Gabby is home. I will contact you to arrange a time and location.”

 

Petito’s scumbag boyfriend Brian Laundrie is on the run from authorities and assumed to be hiding out in the Florida Everglades.

