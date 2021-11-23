Brian Laundrie’s death ruled suicide by gunshot wound to the head

The result of Brian Laundrie’s autopsy are in and according to a statement from the Laundrie family attorney, Brian Laundrie died from a gunshot wound to the head and his manner of death was suicide.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide,” attorney Steve Bertolino tsaid in a statement. “Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.”

Authorities recovered Laundrie’s partial skeletal remains and personal items belonging to Laundrie on October 20th at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida. Dental records confirmed Laundrie’s identity.

The Florida District 12 Medical Examiner conducted an initial autopsy in late October, but results came back inconclusive.

A forensic anthropologist determined the cause of death to be suicide.

