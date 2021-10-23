Brian Laundrie’s autopsy inconclusive as to cause of death

(Allegedly) murderous scumbag Brian Laundrie’s autopsy results were inconclusive in determining a cause of death and his bones will now be sent to an anthropologist who will attempt to determine his cause of death, according to Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino.

Laundrie’s dead body was found Wednesday in an area of Carlton Reserve that had been under water until recently.

On Thursday, the FBI Denver field office confirmed that Laundrie’s remains were identified using dental records.

Gabby Petito’s family has not made an official comment on the findings.

