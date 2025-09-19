Spring Street Set for Final Paving After Utility Work

Newport drivers should prepare for roadwork disruptions as Spring Street and several nearby roads undergo final paving starting next week.

The Department of Utilities announced that contractor J.R. Vinagro will begin full-width milling of the roadway on Monday, Sept. 22. The project will cover Spring Street, Dearborn Street, Perry Street, Dean Avenue, as well as the intersections of Dearborn and Dean with Thames Street. Paving will follow the milling, with the work expected to last about two weeks.

“No Parking” signs will be posted on Spring Street to make room for crews and heavy equipment. Parking restrictions will apply during weekday work hours, from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Despite the closures, local vehicle and pedestrian access to homes will be maintained.

Residents should anticipate increased noise, traffic, and construction lights, along with crews operating machinery that uses backup safety alarms. Officials urged drivers and pedestrians to use caution and avoid entering active work zones.

City officials said the project is an important step in restoring the roadway after months of utility work. “We appreciate the community’s patience as we complete this necessary infrastructure improvement,” the City of Newport said in a statement.

