Gingerbread Express set to roll into State House this Friday

The annual “Gingerbread Express” stop at the State House is set for Friday, Dec. 10, this year.

Sen. Hanna M. Gallo (D-Dist. 27, Cranston) and Nancy Miller, the wife of Sen. Joshua Miller (D-Dist. 28, Cranston, Providence), are hosting this year’s visit, as they have in previous years. This will be the 20th year that the Senate has participated in the program.

Gifts purchased by state legislators and legislative staff members will be wrapped and brought to the State House to be presented to the members of the Rhode Island Children’s Fund for distribution to children. The gifts will help bring joy to 50 needy children in Rhode Island this holiday season. In all Gingerbread Express was able to provide 850 children with gifts this season.

Representatives from the National Education Association Rhode Island Children’s Fund will be at the State House on Friday, Dec. 10 at noon to accept the gifts and distribute them to the children.

The drive links needy public school students with anonymous gift donors. Earlier in the season, participating school children were given tags that were cut out in the shape of gingerbread characters. In addition to their age and clothing sizes, the children wrote down on the tags the name of a special toy, game or book they hoped to receive. State House staffers and legislators selected one or more of the cutouts, purchased the appropriate items and wrapped them for the event at the State House. A typical donated gift bundle might include an outfit, underwear, socks, a fun item and a book.

