RIP Elaine Ida Meteraud

Elaine Ida Meteraud, 96, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, December 5, 2021. She was the loving wife of the late William J. Meteraud Sr. for 71 years.

Elaine was born in New Haven, CT, to the late Gisto and Giulia (Anaballi) Bacchiocchi.

Elaine was the matriarch of her family. She lived her life the way she came in, devoted to God and family. She was a model Navy Wife, a great cook, and an unbelievable seamstress. Elaine was very true to her faith and those she loved. She went to church every Sunday, despite her illness.

Elaine is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Joseph Lanuez) Meteraud, of Middletown, Julie Meteraud, of Middletown, and Kathy (Simon) Ortiz, of Poway, CA. She additionally leaves five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Elaine is preceded in death by her husband, William J. Meteraud Sr., and her two sons, William J. Meteraud Jr. and David Meteraud.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 10:00 AM in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Spring Street, Newport. Burial will be private in St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.

