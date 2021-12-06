Governor McKee Directs U.S. and Rhode Island Flags Lowered as a mark of respect for Senator Bob Dole

In accordance with a proclamation from President Joseph R. Biden, Governor Dan McKee has directed U.S. and Rhode Island flags to be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and buildings. The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on December 9, 2021 as a mark of respect for Robert Joseph Dole.

“Bob Dole represented America with great patriotism and love of country, both on the battlefields of World War II and later in the halls of Congress,” said Governor McKee. “He was a hero of the Greatest Generation and a statesman of the highest order. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Elizabeth, his daughter, Robin, and the entire Dole family.”

McKee also asks Rhode Islanders to lower their flags as a sign of respect.

