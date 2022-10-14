GOOOOAAAALLLL – NEWPORT CRAFT BREWING CO. & RADIANT PIG CRAFT BEER COMPANY RELEASE LIMITED RUN KOLSCH

In celebration of the 2022 edition of the World Cup, Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. and Radiant Pig Beer Company announced their newest collaboration “It’s Called Soccer,” a limited run Kölsch. Brewed with Hallertau Blanc Hops, It’s Called Soccer is light-bodied with pleasant citrus and floral notes. With a can design inspired by the USMNT’s return to the international championship, It’s Called Soccer is a perfect, smooth beer to enjoy the matches.

“We wanted to make a beer that not only embraces the international spirit of the World Cup, but also to support the US Men’s National Team on its journey this November” said Newport Craft’s Head of Production, Scott Douglas. “The resulting beer is a light and crisp Kölsch labeled with the stars and stripes to let our boys know that we’ll be cheering them on in Qatar.”

As the world gathers to collectively celebrate its passion for football, let’s do it with It’s Called Soccer Kölsch and proudly show our support for team USA.

Newport Craft will release It’s Called Soccer beginning at the end of October through the conclusion of the tournament in mid-December. The limited run Kölsch can be found where Newport Craft and Radiant Pig are sold in the MA, NJ, NY and RI markets.

