H5N1 Bird Flu Detected in Rhode Island

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) confirmed Friday that the H5N1 strain of avian influenza has been detected in a small domestic bird flock in southern Washington County. The discovery marks the state’s latest encounter with the virus, which previously surfaced in Rhode Island in 2022.

Officials euthanized approximately 40 birds on the noncommercial farm to prevent further spread of the highly contagious disease. State Veterinarian Scott Marshall, DVM, emphasized the importance of swift action. “DEM’s proactive response plan includes rapid sampling and diagnosis to mitigate the spread,” he said, underscoring the need for bird owners to adopt stringent biosecurity measures.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) maintains that the public health risk associated with H5N1 remains low. No cases of human-to-human transmission have been detected in the United States, and Rhode Island has not reported any human infections.

H5N1’s presence is largely attributed to migratory birds traveling along the Atlantic Flyway, which passes through Rhode Island. The virus, originally affecting wild birds and poultry, has been documented in various mammals, including foxes and seals. In 2023, Rhode Island confirmed its first mammalian case in a fox kit.

Dr. Jerry Larkin, Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), reassured the public that measures are in place to safeguard human health. “Avoiding contact with sick or dead animals and using personal protective equipment during exposure are effective prevention strategies,” he said.

Despite concerns, the state’s food supply remains unaffected. “The U.S. has the strongest avian influenza surveillance program in the world,” Dr. Larkin noted, adding that pasteurization eliminates the virus in dairy products.

The positive diagnosis was confirmed by the University of Connecticut laboratory, which collaborates with the National Veterinary Services Lab. The virus has been detected in every U.S. state since its emergence in 2022, but Rhode Island has yet to see a case in commercial poultry.

DEM and RIDOH are urging bird owners to implement biosecurity measures, such as isolating domestic birds from wild species and properly disinfecting equipment. Public reports of sick or dying birds can be made through DEM’s Division of Agriculture or Fish & Wildlife.

