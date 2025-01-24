Residential Properties Ltd. Announces the Sale of 82 Maple Drive, South Kingstown for $1.41 Million

Residential Properties Ltd. on Friday announced the successful sale of 82 Maple Drive in South Kingstown, Rhode Island, for $1.41 million. Mary Ann Lisi, an accomplished RPL Sales Associate from the South County office, proudly represented the seller as the listing agent in this noteworthy transaction.

This exquisite 1880s Cape Cod-style residence seamlessly blends historic charm with contemporary updates, offering stunning water views and direct access to Green Hill Pond. The home features a thoughtfully designed, expansive addition, including a striking 24’ x 24’ great room with a wall of glass, which opens onto an oversized deck with breathtaking pond views.

The property boasts a stainless steel kitchen, two large living rooms, and a welcoming mudroom entry. Period details such as 9-foot ceilings, original hardwood floors, and a mantled gas fireplace have been carefully preserved, complemented by modern upgrades, including a new roof, plumbing, electrical systems, and heating and cooling units.

The first-floor primary suite is a retreat in itself, featuring radiant floor heating, a spacious walk-in closet, and an ensuite bath with a tiled, glass-enclosed shower. Upstairs, two generously sized bedrooms share a luxurious full bath, complete with a soaking tub, walk-in shower, and dual-sink vanity.

Residents of 82 Maple Drive enjoy unparalleled access to Charlestown and Narragansett’s pristine beaches and renowned seafood, offering a quintessential coastal lifestyle.

About Mary Ann Lisi

Mary Ann Lisi’s expertise in luxury real estate is widely recognized. A top producer with Residential Properties Ltd. for 15 years, Mary Ann achieved an impressive $18.427 million in Rhode Island sales volume in 2024, earning her the distinction of being the 8th highest-producing individual agent in Washington County.

A recipient of the Kent Washington Association of REALTORS® Circle of Sales Excellence Award, Mary Ann specializes in oceanfront properties, historic estates, and vacation homes. With over two decades of experience in the South County area, she provides unmatched insight into the local market.

To learn more about Mary Ann Lisi or to explore her current listings, visit MaryAnnLisi.com.

