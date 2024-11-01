Historic Mediterranean Revival on Blackstone Boulevard Hits the Market for $3,495,000

514 Blackstone Boulevard | Providence, RI | 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms, 7,034 sq ft | offered by Jim DeRentis of Residential Properties Ltd. for $3,495,000.

Nestled on the sought-after Blackstone Boulevard, this magnificent 1929 Mediterranean Revival exudes timeless elegance and refined sophistication, meticulously renovated over two and a half years to blend classic architecture with contemporary luxury.

Upon entering, a grand foyer greets you with a gracefully curved stone staircase and intricate original wrought iron details. To the left, a vast living room showcases oversized leaded glass windows and an impressive carved stone fireplace, seamlessly opening into a newly added sunroom—a luminous haven bathed in natural light. Across the hall, the dining room captivates with a hand-painted ceiling and a vaulted bar area, creating an ideal space for entertaining.

The adjacent, light-filled eat-in kitchen features all-new top-of-the-line appliances, leathered granite countertops, and a durable slate tile floor. Steps away, the family room exudes warmth, complete with raised panel cabinetry and a cozy gas fireplace.

On the second level, the primary suite is a sanctuary of luxury, with custom built-ins and dual marble baths. This floor also boasts three additional spacious bedrooms, two full baths, a well-appointed laundry room, a private study, and a versatile home office.

The lower level is replete with amenities: a game room adorned with a stained-glass window, a wine cellar, an exercise room, and a generous pantry.

\

Step outside to find a private walled courtyard, meticulously crafted by a renowned landscape architect. This urban oasis features a bluestone patio, full outdoor kitchen, tranquil fountain, and lush landscaping with sophisticated lighting. The architecturally inspired heated garage is outfitted with a reclaimed barrel tile roof and copper gutters, complementing the historical charm of the home. Custom wrought ironwork and brownstone accents adorn the property’s perimeter walls, perfectly framing this elevated lot overlooking the picturesque boulevard.

Impeccably restored and move-in ready, this property is a rare opportunity to own a piece of Providence’s architectural history, with every modern amenity.

