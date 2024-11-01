Obituary: Mary Agnes Roderick (1941-2024)

Mary Agnes Roderick, 83, of Newport, RI, died on October 30, 2024. Born in Newport, RI on July 22, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Albertina (Furtado) Shaffell. A lifelong Newporter, Mary attended St. Catherine’s Academy and spent many years working at the former Newberry’s Store at the lunch counter. She later worked in the hospitality industry, always working to support her five children.

Mary had a heart of gold, and would do anything for anybody, and never ask for anything in return. She was always there for her family, not only her children and grandchildren, but all of her extended family as well. All of her children recognize that Mary was always there when her help was needed the most, and that they knew that she cherished her children, and selflessly put them first, always. Over the years, Mary could be found enjoying her free time with a game of bingo, a good card game, or word search puzzles.

Mary is survived by her children, Barbara Anne Kesil, Anne Marie Roderick, Albert Roderick, III, Michael Roderick, and Patricia Ann Cady. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren, Robert Roderick (Andra) and Zachary Roderick, Amanda, Alexandria, Justin, Candice, Kevin, Joseph Roderick, Charles Draper, Crystal Draper, Norman Baker, Kayla Fox, Brittany Roderick, and her great grandchildren, Ethan Rolando, Brodie Roderick, Rob Roderick, Scarlette, Aiden, Austin, Zachary, Isabella, Crystal, Paige.

She also leaves her siblings, Teresa Rosa (George), Rita Prochazka, John Shaffell, Paul Shaffell (Suzanne) and Claire Shaffell.

Her family would like to thank the Newport Fire Department and Rescue Wagon, Newport Hospital, Village House, and RI Hospital for their care, and especially Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice for the care and patience over the last several months.

In appreciation of their care, please consider a memorial donation to VNS Home and Hospice, 438 East Main Road, Middletown, RI 02842.

