Historic Newport Home Sells for $3.5 Million in Landmark Transaction

The historic residence at 80 Kay Street, known as ‘Aufenthalt’ (Stay A While), has been sold for $3.5 million, setting a new benchmark for the Kay/Catherine neighborhood this year. The sale was handled by Lila Delman Compass, with Eric Kirton and Kara Malkovich representing the seller.

The property, a beautifully restored 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom home, offers 5,000 square feet of living space. Designed by the esteemed architect Clarence S. Luce and built in 1882, the home seamlessly blends historical charm with modern amenities.

Kara Malkovich, Broker Associate at Lila Delman Compass, expressed her satisfaction with the sale: “It has been a true privilege to partner with Eric Kirton and our clients on the sale of this impeccably curated home. The property is a rare gem, skillfully balancing contemporary design with the historic character of its original architecture. Each prospective buyer was captivated by the thoughtful reimagining of this significant Newport home, a testament to our client’s exquisite taste and appreciation for the art of living.”

This sale, confirmed by data from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, stands as the highest transaction in the Kay/Catherine neighborhood to date this year.

