Governor McKee Declares July 28 as Rhode Island’s 35th Annual Governor’s Bay Day

In a move celebrating Rhode Island’s natural beauty, Governor Dan McKee signed an Executive Order today at the Rocky Point State Park Fishing Pier in Warwick, declaring Sunday, July 28, as the state’s 35th annual Governor’s Bay Day. The event will feature free parking at all Rhode Island state surf beaches on July 28, along with a special offer allowing recreational saltwater fishing without a license from Friday, July 26, through Sunday, July 28.

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will also contribute to the festivities by waiving roundtrip fares on the South County Express Beach Bus, which offers weekend-only express service from various cities to popular beaches including Salty Brine, Roger Wheeler, and Scarborough State Beaches. Service will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Governor’s Bay Day is a cherished summer tradition that allows Rhode Islanders and visitors to enjoy our beautiful state surf beaches and fish in Narragansett Bay at no cost,” said Governor McKee. “It also reminds us of the value of Narragansett Bay as a key natural resource of the Ocean State, underscoring the importance of its protection.”

Rep. David A. Bennett (D-Dist. 20, Warwick, Cranston), Chair of the House Environment Committee, echoed these sentiments, urging everyone to take advantage of the weekend to enjoy the state’s natural resources. “This weekend is a celebration of our environment and a reminder that these resources are for everyone to enjoy,” Bennett stated.

Senator Mark P. McKenney (D-Dist. 30, Warwick) highlighted the opportunity to spotlight Rhode Island’s parks and beaches, as well as the critical importance of ensuring all residents have access to these natural resources. “Governor’s Bay Day reaffirms our commitment to the accessibility of our coastline and natural assets,” McKenney said.

Terry Gray, Director of the Department of Environmental Management (DEM), reflected on the origins of Governor’s Bay Day, which was established following the 1989 grounding of the tanker World Prodigy that resulted in a significant oil spill. “Bay Day serves as a reminder of the environmental challenges we face and the importance of protecting our coastal environments,” Gray noted.

Christopher Durand, RIPTA’s interim Chief Executive Officer, praised the event as a wonderful opportunity for Rhode Islanders to appreciate their state’s beauty. “RIPTA is proud to support this tradition by providing free express beach bus service, making our beautiful state beaches more accessible,” Durand said.

Scott Travers, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association (RISAA), emphasized the educational and environmental values of fishing. “Governor’s Bay Day is a great chance to introduce a new generation to the joys of fishing and environmental stewardship,” Travers said.

Parking will be free at all state surf beaches, including Charlestown Breachway, East Beach, East Matunuck, Misquamicut State Beach, and the beaches in Narragansett. The day encourages families to enjoy outdoor public spaces and highlights the economic impact of Rhode Island’s natural assets, which draw millions of visitors and significantly contribute to the local economy.

Governor McKee also reminded residents to be responsible stewards of the environment, particularly in keeping the state litter-free. “Let’s all do our part to protect our natural heritage,” McKee urged.

