House of the Week: Historic Top-of-the-Hill Newport Cottage offered for $4,500,000

31 Old Beach Road – 8 bedrooms – 12.5 bathrooms – 5,363 sq ft

Presenting the exceptionally renovated ‘Woodbine Cottage’ offered by Lila Delman Compass.

This rare, historic property was built by Newport’s most famed architect, George Champlin Mason, Sr., as his personal residence. Constructed in a Gilded Age neighborhood, the Top-of-the-Hill is ideally situated between the center of town and the beaches. This elegantly designed family compound has been modernized over the past ten years.

The property offers the perfect balance of history and architectural details with contemporary amenities including: a chef’s kitchen, dedicated home offices, smart home features, gas fireplaces, outdoor living spaces, high efficiency heating and cooling systems, and an EV car charger. The first floor provides spacious room for family living/dining and entertaining with double doors opening to the gracious veranda. The second and third floor layout provides flex space for a nursery, play room, game room, or in-law suite. The finished lower level with proper egress offers more living quarters and the potential for a home gym, movie theatre, or curated wine cellar.

This comfortable home enjoys eight pleasant bedrooms, 12.5 bathrooms, professionally landscaped gardens, and the most epic 30-foot ‘tree’ house complete with three fun levels that contain a storage room, a workshop with barn door & hoist beam, and astronomy pad. Start planning for summer with family and friends while enjoying everyday convenience in this memorable home. (Greenery has been virtually staged.)