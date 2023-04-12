Hydrant Flushing Scheduled Next Week for Newport, Middletown, and Portsmouth

As part of the Newport Water Division’s (NWD) ongoing water distribution system maintenance, a water main flushing program in designated areas will begin during evening hours starting Sunday, April 16, 2023, and ending April 27, 2023.

To minimize impacts to our customers, flushing crews will begin at 8:00 p.m. and continue until 4:00 a.m.

Hydrant Flushing is an essential part of the ongoing maintenance of the water system. Flushing has two critical functions. First, it is how we verify the system’s ability to support essential fire protection. Second, flushing purges the system of sediment and stagnant water. The high flows drive this stagnant water or sediment out of the pipes through the flushed hydrant during flushing. These sediments would build up without flushing, resulting in increased water quality issues, such as discolored water.

The water used during flushing is doing important work, and while it may look wasteful, the flushing technique we use is efficient and necessary.

NWD customizes the flushing procedures and sequencing each year to minimize the impacts and maximizes efficiencies. During the process, we operate valves and hydrants, ensuring they function correctly. We spot-check flow levels to ensure the system is performing to our expected standards. It’s an essential part of, and planned investment in, maintaining the health of our water system. Similar to how we brush our teeth every day.

Please be advised that the flushing process may result in temporary discoloration of your water, caused by small particles dislodged during flushing, as well as a possible reduction in water pressure. We recommend restricting water usage during the water main flushing period, particularly from doing laundry when water is discolored, and avoid running hot water.

Should you experience discolored or cloudy water, we recommend running the cold water taps until the water clears. The discoloration of your water will only be temporary and is not harmful. NWD spot checks the water throughout the process to ensure safety. If the condition persists, or you have any questions or concerns, don’t hesitate to contact NWD at (401) 845-5600. We appreciate your patience as we make every effort to deliver the highest quality water to our customers.

SPRING 2022 FLUSHING SCHEDULE

The proposed flushing schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions.

WEEK 1 & WEEK 2 – April 16, 2023 – April 27, 2023

The following list of streets will be areas where hydrant flushing occurs starting the week of April 16, 2023, starting on Sunday in Portsmouth at the Lawton Valley Treatment Plant, progressing south into Middletown and Newport.

Stage Coach Rd., Mail Coach Rd., Samsons Ln., Gossets Turn Dr., Phillips Av., Evelin Cir., John Kesson Ln., Busher Dr., Swan Dr., Amesbury Cir., Oak Forest Dr., West View Rd., Squantum Dr., Pocono Rd., Oliphant Ln., Browns Ln., Vanicek Ave., Corporate Pl., Chases Ln., Woolsey Rd., Buck Rd., Maple Ave., West Evans St., Beacon St., Atlantic Dr., William Dr., Goldenrod Dr., Admiral Kalbfus Rd., Hillside Ave., Canonicus Ave., Vernon Ave., Continental Dr., Green End Ave., Boulevard, Bliss Mine Rd., Kay Blvd., Valley Rd., and John Clarke Rd.

WEEK 1 – April 16, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The following list of streets will be areas where hydrant flushing occurs during the week of April 16, 2023, starting on Sunday Middletown, progressing south.

Jepson Ln., Island Dr., North Dr., Slate Hill Farm, Circle Dr., Coggeshall Cir., Coggeshall Way, Oliphant Ln.,

Meadow ln., East Main Rd., Forest Ave., Green End Ave., Morrison Ave., Wilson Rd., Champlin Ter., Aquidneck Ave., Turner Rd., Berkeley Ave., Wyndham Rd., Wyatt Rd., Green End Ave., and Bailey Ave.

