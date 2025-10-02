Newport to Begin Water Main Flushing Oct. 13

The Newport Water Division will begin its annual water main flushing program on Monday, Oct. 13, running evenings through Thursday, Oct. 30. Crews will flush hydrants from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. in designated areas of Portsmouth, Middletown and Newport.

The maintenance program, designed to improve water quality and flow, may cause temporary discoloration and reduced water pressure. Residents are advised to limit water use during flushing hours and, if discoloration occurs, run cold taps for 5–10 minutes until water clears. Signs will be posted in advance in each neighborhood.

This year, officials will also test a new flushing plan in the High Zone, recommended by Pare Engineering, to further enhance water quality.

Week 1 (Oct. 13–16): Flushing begins in Portsmouth and moves into Middletown, including Forest Ave, East Main Road, Green End Ave, Bailey Ave, and surrounding streets.

Week 2 (Oct. 19–24): Crews will continue through Middletown into Newport, covering Berkeley Ave, Meadow Ln, Valley Rd, Rosedale Ave, Kay Blvd, Vernon Ave, and Adm. Kalbfus, among others.

Week 3 (Oct. 26–30): Flushing will take place in Newport and Easton’s Point, including Bellevue Ave, Thames St., Spring St., Memorial Blvd., Salve Regina University, and Ocean Drive. Additional flushing may occur if needed.

The schedule may change due to weather. For more information, residents can call 845-5600.

