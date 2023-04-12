Police rule death of John Edward Corbett as accidental

Middletown police have ruled the March 14th death of 39 year-old John Edward Corbett as accidental and say no foul play occurred, according to an official release from the department.

Police initially ruled Corbett’s death as suspicious after he was found deceased at his home after a wellness check. Middletown police worked with the state’s Medical Examiners Office to determine Corbett’s cause of death.

Corbett’s cause of death was not released.

