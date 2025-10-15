Embattled Newport Schools Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain to Retire in 2026

Breaking: Newport Superintendent of Schools Colleen Burns Jermain announced Tuesday evening that she will retire at the end of her current contract in June 2026.

The embattled superintendent, who has received a vote of no confidence from the Newport Teachers Union, will step down after more than a decade leading the district.

Jermain has served as superintendent since January 2014, overseeing Newport’s public schools for more than 12 years. Her long career in education includes roles as Chief of Staff for Providence Public Schools, Assistant Superintendent in Portsmouth, and Principal/Superintendent in Little Compton.

Before becoming superintendent, she was Tiverton’s first female assistant middle school principal, principal of two elementary schools, and a teacher in the Tiverton school district.

