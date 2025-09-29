BonRock Foundation and Waterbrothers Team Up for Rogers High Spirit Week Fundraiser

A family legacy is helping Rogers High School students raise money for senior events.

The BonRock Foundation, created in memory of Newport’s Bonnie Kilroy, has donated more than $6,000 to support the Class of 2026. The funds were used to purchase Rogers High School merchandise, including water bottles and T-shirts, which students resell to raise money.

The Kilroy family’s goal is to make senior week activities affordable — or even free — for every member of the graduating class.

This year’s effort received a boost from Rogers alum Sid Abbruzzi, owner of Waterbrothers, who allowed students to use one of the surf shop’s iconic logos. The collaboration produced what students call the “ultimate locals shirt,” featuring the Rogers High School crest on the front and the Waterbrothers wave on the back. Production of the shirts was fully funded by the BonRock Foundation.

As part of Spirit Week, the annual Powderpuff football game will be played Wednesday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m. at Toppa Field. Students will sell the Rogers/Waterbrothers T-shirts and other merchandise at the game. Long-sleeved shirts will be $25, and short-sleeved shirts $20. Payments will be accepted by cash or check made out to Rogers High School.

