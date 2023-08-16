Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo takes you around the world!

Pumpkins Around The World

September 28 – October 31, 2023

New England’s favorite fall event is back at Roger Williams Park Zoo. Take a trip around the world at this year’s Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular. Thousands of artistically carved pumpkins will magically transport you on a European vacation, wildlife safari, and a trip down Route 66! From the Pyramids of Giza to the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the Spectacular at the Roger Williams Park Zoo will satisfy your case of wanderlust; and no passports are required.

Prime Nights (Friday, Saturday, Sunday): Available for purchase ONLINE ONLY, and timed ticket entry requires pre-registration.

– Adult $21; Child $18 (ages 2-12); toddlers 1 and under are always free.

Value Nights (Monday through Thursday): Available for purchase ONLINE ONLY and timed ticket entry requires pre-registration.

– Adult $18, Child $15 (ages 2-12); toddlers 1 and under are always free.

Family Fun Nights: 6:00 – 8:00 pm Included with the price of admission*

– Enjoy a meet & greet with special costumed characters before hopping on the pumpkin trail.

* Dragons and Princesses

Tuesdays: October 10th and 11th, 6-8 pm. (Guests must be in line by 7:45 pm)

Sensory-Friendly Nights

Join for a special sensory-friendly Jack-o-Lantern Spectacular an hour before the trail opens to the public: designed for those with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) and sensory processing differences and their families from 5:00 – 6:00 pm on Monday, October 23, and Tuesday, October 24th. The 5000 pumpkins will light up the Zoo’s Wetlands Trail for maximum enjoyment, but there will be no music or special effects.

Tickets are available for purchase in person only at the Zoo’s admissions booth. Check rwpzoo.org/jols for ticket information. All tickets are timed and only available online and must be purchased in advance.

Roger Williams Park Zoo members save $2 off adult and $1 off child tickets nightly. Members must purchase their tickets online.

